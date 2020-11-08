Cristiano Ronaldo picked up an ankle injury on Sunday in their 1-1 draw with Lazio in Serie A, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo confirmed after the game.

The Portuguese striker scored for his side but had to be replaced after 76 minutes after a coming-together with Lazio's Luis Alberton.

Serie A Ronaldo scores but Juventus denied by Lazio in injury time 3 HOURS AGO

Speaking to DAZN after the game, Pirlo said: "Ronaldo is a key player not only for us but for all the teams he has played for. Unfortunately he had an ankle problem and was forced to leave the field."

Felipe Caicedo scored a late equaliser for the home side, and Pirlo was disappointed to come away with just a point.

"We had a good match, they had never shot us on goal, there were no signs, but we have to take care of every little detail," the manager said.

"We didn't manage the ball in the last 10 seconds. We are satisfied with the game, unfortunately not with the result.

"The head comes first of all, today all the boys have given their best, shown that they can play these matches. if you go on to the pitch with a negative attitude, you have bad performances.

"We were missing the malice to achieve the decisive results. When they do it like they did today, they see the solutions.

"We are always working to improve, we put new ideas into every game. Today Chiesa was unable to play, Chiellini is injured and Alex Sandro and de Ligt are out, but we can’t use these as excuses.”

Juventus finished the game three points behind leaders AC Milan, who are yet to play Hellas Verona on Sunday night.

Pogba 'hasn't lost hope' of Real Madrid move - Euro Papers

Champions League Another Caicedo late show gives depleted Lazio point at Zenit 04/11/2020 AT 19:58