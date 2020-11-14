Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt feels five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is faster than he is right now.

The Jamaican sprinter, who retired from athletics in 2017, produced a world-record time of 9.58 seconds in the 100m at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. He also ran the 200m in 19.9s.

transfers United may sell to buy defender Carmo from Braga - Paper Round 15 HOURS AGO

Nevertheless Bolt, who had trials at Borussia Dortmund and Central Coast Mariners two years ago, believes the Portugal international is now quicker than him because he trains every single day.

"For sure Cristiano [is faster than me]," Manchester United fan Bolt told Marca.

"For me he works out every day, he is a super athlete.

"He's always on top of his game, he works hard and he is focussed. Right now I definitely think he would be faster than me."

Professional sprinter Angel David Rodriguez believes Ronaldo could run the 100m in less than 12 seconds after the pair raced each other in 2011.

“He is fast and very good at lateral movements. He clearly trains a lot,” the Spanish sprinter told AS back in April.

"I took three tenths from him, which is quite a lot. If it was 100 metres, he may be able to get 11.60."

Ronaldo has scored six goals in four Serie A appearances for Juventus this season.

International friendlies Euro friendlies: Ronaldo scores in Andorra rout as Belgium, Germany win 11/11/2020 AT 22:23