Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return from coronavirus with a match-winning substitute appearance as Juventus beat Spezia 4-1.

The 35-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 and missed his side's last four games - in three of which they dropped points.

He began the game at the Dino Manuzzi on the bench and watched from the sidelines as Alvaro Morata give his side at the lead with a strike that was initially ruled offside but later given by the VAR.

However, the lead was short-lived, with Tommaso Pobega levelling the encounter on the half-hour mark.

Ronaldo was introduced in the place of Paulo Dybala in the 56th minute and had an instant impact, latching onto a through ball from Morata and finishing beyond Ivan Provedel.

His fellow substitute Adrien Rabiot made it 3-1 with a close-range finish before Ronaldo added some gloss to the scoreline with a Panenka penalty.

The win moves Juve up to second in Serie A, four points behind early-season leaders Milan, who, like the Turin side, are unbeaten after six matches.

