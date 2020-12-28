Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that while he would like his son Cristiano Junior to also become a footballer, he will not be pressuring him into becoming one.

Cristiano Junior is the eldest of Ronaldo's four children, along with twins Eva and Mateo and daughter Alana Martina, who the Juventus forward had with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Already on the books at the Juventus Academy, Cristiano Jr is in a good place to help him progress into the senior game, but his father, speaking after being named the Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday night, will not force the issue.

"Sometimes he drinks coke and eats crisps and it irritates me, he knows that," Ronaldo said. 'Sometimes I tell my son to take a dip in cold water to recover after a run on the treadmill and he says: 'Dad, it's so cold there'. That's fine, he is only 10 years old.

I always tell him that it takes work and dedication to have success. I won't pressure him to become a footballer but I would like it.

