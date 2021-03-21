Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a special “GOAT” shirt by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli after surpassing Pele’s career goal tally of 767.

The shirt presented to him before Sunday's Serie A game against Benevento had "GOAT" [Greatest Of All Time] and 770 on the back.

Ronaldo has scored the majority of his career goals for Real Madrid (450), with 118 coming at Manchester United, 102 for Portugal, 95 for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.

While Pele’s overall goal tally is disputed due to the accuracy of the statistics, Ronaldo paid tribute to the Brazilian legend on Instagram.

"The last few weeks were filled with news and stats considering me the world’s top scorer in football history, overcoming Pele’s 757 official goals," he wrote.

"Although I’m thankful for that recognition, now it’s time for me to explain why I didn’t acknowledge that record until this moment.

"My everlasting and unconditional admiration [for Pele] led me to take into account his 767 score, assuming his nine goals for Sao Paulo State Team, as well as his single goal for the Brazilian Military Team, as official goals.

"The world has changed since then and football has changed as well, but this doesn’t mean that we can just erase history."

Pele responded on Instagram, saying: "Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches. I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone.

"My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today."

Ronaldo is also close to breaking Ali Daei's record of 109 for the most goals in men's international football.

