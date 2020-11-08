Lazio substitute Felipe Caicedo scored a stoppage-time goal for the second week running to earn his side a 1-1 draw at home to Juventus in Serie A on Sunday after Cristiano Ronaldo had given the champions a first-half lead.

Ronaldo turned in Juan Cuadrado's cross from close range in the 15th minute to claim his sixth league goal of the season. He also hit the post and saw a free kick saved before halftime but was taken off in the second half after appearing to hurt his ankle.

Champions League Another Caicedo late show gives depleted Lazio point at Zenit 04/11/2020 AT 19:58

Lazio dominated the second half without offering much of a threat until Joaquin Correa weaved into the area and Caicedo, scorer of a 98th-minute winner against Torino one week ago, levelled with a shot on the turn in the fourth minute of added time.

Juventus have 13 points from seven games, three behind leaders AC Milan who host Verona later on Sunday. Lazio have 11 points.

Pogba 'hasn't lost hope' of Real Madrid move - Euro Papers

Champions League Ronaldo to miss Barcelona clash after testing positive for coronavirus again - reports 27/10/2020 AT 21:34