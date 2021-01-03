Cristiano Ronaldo played a starring role as Juventus kicked off the new year with a comfortable 4-1 win over Udinese.

The 35-year-old opened the scoring with a trademark drive, after latching on to Aaron Ramsey's pass, in the 31st minute, before threading a perfect through ball into the path of Federico Chiesa to score Juve's second goal four minutes into the second half.

The VAR had a busy evening in Turin. First, the referee was asked to consult the pitch-side monitor before ruling out what Udinese thought was the opener for a handball early on, before Aaron Ramsey suffered the same fate when he was penalised for handball, after a second look.

Ronaldo's second goal put the result beyond any doubt as he took his goal tally to 14 league goals for the season - two more than anyone else in Serie A - in the 70th minute, with Marvin Zeegelaar scoring a injury-time consolation for Udinese.

There was still time for Paulo Dybala to score another goal for Juventus as Andrea Pirlo's side moved 10 points behind leaders AC Milan, with a game in hand, while Udinese drop to 13th and are without a win in their last four games.

Additional reporting by Reuters

