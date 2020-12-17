Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved as Juventus were held to yet another Serie A draw in an entertaining match against Atalanta which finished 1-1 in Turin.

A stunning strike from Federico Chiesa put the Italian champions in front in the first half, but Remo Freuler’s powerful effort crashed off the bar and in to earn the visitors a deserved point after the break.

Serie A Ronaldo prefers watching UFC and boxing to football YESTERDAY AT 17:18

Ronaldo spurned a golden chance to put the hosts back in front minutes later, but his tame spot kick was comfortably held by the impressive Pierluigi Gollini.

Pirlo’s side are third with 24 points, six ahead of Atalanta in eighth, and although they remain unbeaten this season, they have drawn half of their 12 league games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty is saved Image credit: Getty Images

“You need to take bring the result home in these games,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said to Sky Italia.

“We had a lot of chances but didn’t manage to close it out, when you leave the game in the balance anything can happen.”

Alvaro Morata was guilty of an extraordinary miss early on, when the Juve striker latched onto a loose ball six yards in front of an open goal and back-heeled a limp finish harmlessly wide.

Both goalkeepers were decisive, with Gollini making two superb sprawling saves from Morata shots in the second half and Juve’s Wojciech Szczesny denying dangerous efforts from Duvan Zapata, Cristian Romero and substitute Alejandro Gomez.

A Romelu Lukaku penalty was enough to give Inter Milan a 1-0 win against 10-man Napoli at San Siro and move the hosts within a point of leaders AC Milan.

Just one point and one place separated the two sides before kick off, and the game was decided when David Ospina conceded a spot kick midway through the second half, which Lukaku converted.

The two captains made an impact in contrasting fashions, as Napoli skipper Lorenzo Insigne was sent off for dissent following the penalty award and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic made some decisive interventions to keep his side in front.

Yet Napoli pushed hard for an equaliser with 10 men and Andrea Petagna was denied a late leveller when his shot rattled the post in stoppage time.

AC Milan twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at relegation-battling Genoa and cling on to top spot.

Genoa striker Mattia Destro scored twice in the second half but on both occasions the hosts were soon pegged back thanks to goals from Davide Calabria and Pierre Kalulu.

Serie A Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls on Milan to have the 'courage' to win Scudetto YESTERDAY AT 10:29