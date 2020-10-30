Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for Covid-19, his team Juventus have said.

“Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19,” read a statement on Juventus’s website.

“The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

The 35 year old, who tested positive on October 13, has missed one international match for Portugal and four domestic fixtures for his club, including the midweek Champions League clash with Barcelona.

