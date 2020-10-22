Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time, according to reports in Spain.

Ronaldo had initially tested positive on October 13 and UEFA regulations say he must return a negative result at least a week before a match to compete.

He has not been able to do so and will therefore miss a reunion against Lionel Messi in the Champions League next week when Juventus take on Barcelona.

The 35-year-old insisted he followed the guidelines when testing positive after questions were asked over whether he should have returned to Italy.

"A gentlemen here in Italy, whose name I won't mention, said I didn't obey the protocol - that's simply a lie," Ronaldo said from his Turin villa.

"I followed all the protocols and I will continue to follow them, my conscience is clear... Everything I did was authorised."

Ronaldo will also miss Juventus' Serie A match against Genoa on Sunday.

