Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that out-of-favour midfielder Christian Eriksen could leave the club in January.

The 28-year-old playmaker was signed from Spurs in last season's winter transfer window but has struggled for a regular starting place in his 38 appearances under Antonio Conte, with his four goals and three assists for the club all coming in the 2019-20 season.

"Is Eriksen on the market? I'd say so, yes. (Inter sporting director) Piero Ausilio said it... I can reiterate it," Marotta said Sky Italy ahead of Wednesday's 2-1 Serie A win over Verona.

"But it's not a punishment... he's a player who had a few issues in adjusting to life at Inter. Let's say he's not functional to the team, but this is an objective fact, which doesn't take anything away from his professionalism.

"However, it's also right to give him the opportunity to seek more game time elsewhere. Obviously, we will need to find a solution."

The transfer window opens in January.

