Chelsea want to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer as Thomas Tuchel continues to build a squad that delivered Champions League glory on Saturday.

The newly-crowned European champions want to add a natural goalscorer to their ranks and Lukaku, who scored 30 times for Inter last season, has emerged as their top target for the transfer window.

Inter’s reported financial troubles have raised the prospect Lukaku could be sold to raise funds, but the Belgian striker is the most important figure at the San Siro club. How would they cope without him?

Davide Bighiani from the Eurosport Italy office who is closer to the situation at Inter, was able to provide some insight on Chelsea’s chances of signing Lukaku.

While Bighiani accepts “anything can happen” in the transfer market, he insists “we are convinced that (Giuseppe) Marotta and (Steven) Zhang have in mind that Inter cannot afford to lose Lukaku, who is the technical and spiritual leader of the Nerazzurri team.”

Of course, news of Chelsea’s interest in Lukaku comes just days after Antonio Conte’s exit was confirmed, but Bighiani doesn’t believe the manager’s departure will necessarily factor in the striker’s decision.

“The Belgian has already had the opportunity to speak with the new coach Simone Inzaghi who reassured him about the competitiveness of the squad and the way the team will play” explained Bighiani. “All clear signs of how Big Rom is a pillar of Inter in the present and in the future.”

At 28, Lukaku is now at the peak of his career. Having failed to fulfil his potential at a number of clubs, Conte managed to bring the best out of the Belgian and so it’s a blow to Lukaku that the 51-year-old has left the San Siro.

Chelsea didn’t see the best of Lukaku in his first stint at the club, but the Belgian has improved a lot since then, adding a lot to his game. Would he be harnessed at Stamford Bridge in the same way he has been in Serie A over the last two seasons?

Bighiani believes only an offer of around €100m or €120m would be enough to force Inter to consider selling the striker, with the Italian champions instead intent on selling Achraf Hakimi to raise some funds.

“(Roman) Abramovich has got us used to everything, but at the moment we are convinced that Inter's goal is to sacrifice just one big player, likely to be Hakimi,” said Bighiani.

