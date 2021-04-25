Juventus’ dwindling Serie A title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The hosts dominated in the first half and took the lead when Dusan Vlahovic converted from the penalty spot after Adrien Rabiot handled in the area.

Alvaro Morata was introduced at half time and levelled with a superb solo effort seconds later.

Premier League 'I do not recognise my club' - Henry slams Arsenal owners 6 HOURS AGO

Juve couldn’t press on to find a winner and will likely have to wave goodbye to their chances of a 10th-successive scudetto.

More to follow...

Transfers United and West Ham battle for Max Aarons - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:57