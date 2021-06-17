Gianliugi Buffon’s return to Parma after 20 years away has been confirmed by the Serie A side.
The 43-year-old left Parma in 2001 for Juventus, and he remained in Turin throughout their bribery scandal and ensuing relegation, and only briefly left for a year away with Paris Saint-Germain before returning.
Buffon joined Parma as a 13-year-old youngster and made his debut at 17, confirming his emergence as one of the most talented goalkeepers in Europe.
He played 168 appearances for Parma before his departure for Juventus, where he won 10 Serie A titles. He also has a World Cup and a Ligue 1 winners’ medal to his name.
Last season he played 14 times for Juventus, and has agreed a two-year contract with Parma.
