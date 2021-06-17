Gianliugi Buffon’s return to Parma after 20 years away has been confirmed by the Serie A side.

The 43-year-old left Parma in 2001 for Juventus, and he remained in Turin throughout their bribery scandal and ensuing relegation, and only briefly left for a year away with Paris Saint-Germain before returning.

Buffon joined Parma as a 13-year-old youngster and made his debut at 17, confirming his emergence as one of the most talented goalkeepers in Europe.

Serie A Buffon to play on until 45 at Parma - reports 14/06/2021 AT 11:54

He played 168 appearances for Parma before his departure for Juventus, where he won 10 Serie A titles. He also has a World Cup and a Ligue 1 winners’ medal to his name.

Last season he played 14 times for Juventus, and has agreed a two-year contract with Parma.

Modest Locatelli gives credit to 'a fantastic group' after Italy moved into the knockout stages

Transfers Transfer LIVE – Man Utd make first official bid for Sancho 10/06/2021 AT 07:45