Juventus suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Benevento to leave even their hopes of a top-four finish looking on rocky ground as their difficult season continued.

Benevento were lively throughout and had chances to take the lead in the first half, while Juve were slugglish.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata both squandered opportunities, and the hosts were denied a penalty when Daam Foulon’s handball was chalked off after a VAR check.

Serie A Ronaldo presented with GOAT shirt after breaking Pele's goal tally 22 MINUTES AGO

Adolfo Gaich gave Benevento the lead with just over 20 minutes remaining, clinching a shock victory for the strugglers.

More to follow...

Football 'We aren't thinking about it' - Pirlo shuts door on Ronaldo exit 18 HOURS AGO