Maurizio Sarri has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo is not easy to manage amid speculation about the forward’s future at Juventus.

Sarri coached Ronaldo for a year at Juventus, winning a Serie A title, and explained it could be tricky to keep the goalscorer happy.

"Ronaldo's management is not simple, from all points of view," Sarri told radio station Sport Italia.

He is a multinational company; he has personal interests that must coincide with football.

"His interests go beyond what is normal, beyond the team or club. I am a coach, not a manager. Ronaldo, however, brings the numbers at the end of the year.

"But in recent years, I hear a lot about players and little about teams."

Another one of Sarri’s former players, Jorginho, is also making headlines this summer.

The midfielder has starred for Italy in their Euro 2020 run to the final and is being tipped as a surprise contender for the Ballon d’Or.

Sarri has a long history with Jorginho having coached him at Napoli and then signed him for Chelsea when he took charge.

Jorginho is still a Chelsea player and just won the Champions League with the Blues, and Sarri thinks he is a serious contender for football’s top award if Italy win Euro 2020.

"If he wins the European Championship, he is a candidate for the Ballon d'Or," Sarri said.

He is a refined player, and that's why everyone doesn't understand him.

"He makes everything seem easy -- it is his greatness. When I went to Chelsea, we managed to snatch him from Manchester City.

"At first it was hard to understand him, the fans, the journalists, now I see that he is appreciated. He was also the captain of Chelsea."

