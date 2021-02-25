Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hailed the influence of Brazil legend Ronaldo on his game, adding that Il Fenomeno was "the greatest player through history".

The Swede has followed a remarkably similar career path to Ronaldo. Both made their name in the Eredivisie before establishing themselves among the world's leading strikers.

While Ronaldo's spell was at PSV and Ibrahimovic's at Ajax, both went on to play for AC Milan and Inter Milan and Barcelona at various stages in their careers. Despite their huge amount of success, neither man has won the Champions League.

"I don't need to describe Ronaldo 'The phenomenon'," he said in an interview to UEFA broadcasted by discovery+ Sweden before the Europa League match between AC Milan and Red Star Belgrade.

"I always say you have the players that play the game, and the players that are the game.

For me Ronaldo is the game. When you watch him play, everyone wanted to play like him and become like him.

"The way he was moving, the way he did his stepovers, the way he did 'the snake'. The way he was moving, for me he's the greatest player through history, no doubt."

Ronaldo won FIFA World Player of the Year three times and the Ballon d'Or twice. He won both of the prestigious awards for the final time after leading his country to the 2002 World Cup.

Ronaldo, who was always plagued by injuries, retired in 2011.

