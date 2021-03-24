Fiorentina have reappointed Giuseppe Iachini as head coach, just four months after they sacked him, following the resignation of Cesare Prandelli.

Iachini had succeeded Vincenzo Montella as manager in December 2019 but was sacked last November and replaced by Prandelli, who returned for a second stint following a spell between 2005-2010.

But the veteran coach stepped down on Tuesday after overseeing just five league wins to leave Fiorentina languishing in 14th, saying that a "dark cloud" had developed inside of him.

“The first time was not my decision, but this time it is. In life, as well as the good times, there are also dark moments which can get on top of you", said the former Italy boss.

“I have been going through a period of profound distress which is preventing me from being who I really am. I began this experience with joy and love, spurred on by the enthusiasm of the new owners.

"I came here to give 100%, but I now feel that this is no longer possible and therefore I have decided to step back for the good of everyone involved.”

Former Sampdoria and Udinese coach Iachini, who managed just 12 wins in 31 league games during his first spell in charge, will conduct his first training session on Wednesday at the Davide Astori Training Centre.

Fiorentina visit Genoa on April 3 after the international break.

