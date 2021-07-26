Reported Liverpool and Tottenham transfer target Franck Kessie has pledged his future to AC Milan.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Olympic Games, but it is his efforts with Milan that have caught the eye.

After a couple of seasons of midfield dominance for the Rossoneri, Kessie has been attracting admiring glances from the Premier League.

Premier League 'I can be the future' - Spurs make Gollini first signing of summer YESTERDAY AT 14:40

There is also the prospect of striking a bargain, as Kessie’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022.

However, Milan are putting a package in place for Kessie to extend his commitment, and it appears the 24-year-old is ready to sign a new deal.

"I’m proud to have chosen Milan and it is not my intention to leave,” Kessie told Gazzetta Dello Sport. “On the contrary, I want to stay forever.”

Kessie’s Ivory Coast opened their Olympic campaign with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia and 0-0 draw with Brazil, meaning a win over Germany would take them into the knockout stages.

The midfielder’s focus is currently on events in Japan, but he has pledged to sort out his contract upon his return to Milan.

“It’s all about the Games now, but when I return to Milan I will fix everything,” Kessie, who is nicknamed the President, said. “I only want Milan, [Paolo] Maldini and [Fredeeric] Massara know my thoughts.

“I like it so much when the ultras sing ‘a President, there is only a President ... '. Well, I want to be one for life. At least in football.”

Tokyo 2020 football: Kessie's fine finish gives Ivory Coast victory over Saudi Arabia

Transfers Real to wait for Mbappe after he tells PSG he will not sign new deal - Paper Round 23/07/2021 AT 22:04