Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed his third penalty of the season but scored the equaliser for AC Milan in a 2-2 draw with Verona.
Beaten 3-0 by Lille in the Europa League on Thursday, Milan trailed 2-0 after less than 20 minutes as Antonin Barak scored for the visitors and Davide Calabria put through his own goal.
Milan pulled one back with a Giangiacomo Magnani own goal in the 27th minute and should have equalised midway through the second half when they were awarded a penalty but Ibrahimovic sent a wild effort flying over the bar.
But, after Calabria had a 90th-minute goal disallowed following a VAR review, Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time for his eighth goal of the season, leaving Milan with 17 points from seven games.
