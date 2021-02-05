Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his birthday by insisting he will continue at full tilt for the remainder of his career, but is not expecting to get another 20 years in the game.

The Portuguese turned 36 on Friday, and is now in his 20th year as a professional.

From a low-key start at on the island of Madeira, he climbed the ranks from Sporting CP to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus - hoovering up honours along the way.

He has won the Ballon d’Or on five occasions, and has four Champions Leagues, three Premier Leagues, two La Ligas and two Serie A crowns in his trophy cabinet.

Ronaldo, who has also won the European Championship with Portugal, is hunting domestic and European honours with Juventus this term, and drew praise from his coach Andrea Pirlo following his dazzling display in the win over Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia earlier this week.

"I knew about how professional he was before, but seeing how he trains every day still surprises me," Pirlo said. "He still has great passion, he has fun and wants to win. It's the main thing when you get to play football at 36, when you've won everything and beat all records.

If you still have this desire and ambition it means that you are truly a hero."

It would appear Ronaldo has no desire to let up, as he took to Instagram to thank those who have supported him throughout his career.

“As I celebrate my 36th birthday and my 20th year as a professional footballer, I’m sorry that I can’t promise you 20 more years of this,” Ronaldo said. “But what I can promise you, is that as long as I keep going, you’ll never receive less than 100% from me!

“Thank you once again for all your support and for your kind messages.”

