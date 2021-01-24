Ciro Immobile scored his 13th league goal of the season to seal a 2-1 comeback win for Lazio against Sassuolo on Sunday and clinch a fourth consecutive Serie A win for the Roman club.

Francesco Caputo fired the visitors ahead after just six minutes, but Lazio responded strongly and a powerful header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic drew them level midway through the first half.

Simone Inzaghi’s side completed their comeback in the 71st minute when Adam Marusic picked out Immobile in the box to find the corner with a calm finish.

The Italy international, who won the European Golden Boot last season, is now second only to Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 15 goals, in the Serie A scoring charts.

Lazio remain in seventh place, but drew level with Napoli on 34 points and are three points behind third-placed AS Roma in a tight-knit group.

Sassuolo drop to ninth place on 30 points and have one win in their last five league games.

