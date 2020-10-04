Inter Milan dropped their first two points of the season when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio in a bad-tempered Serie A match.

Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead on the half hour after the ball ran loose in the penalty area and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalised for the hosts 10 minutes after the break before tempers flared.

Lazio had forward Ciro Immobile, topscorer in Serie A last season, sent off after 70 minutes following a clash with Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal although the Chilean reacted theatrically to what seemed like little more than a prod.

Inter, who have seven points from three games, also finished with 10 men after Stefano Sensi was dismissed following a clash with Gil Patric. Lazio, fourth last season, have four points from three games.

