Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan completed a thrilling second half comeback from two goals down to beat Torino 4-2 in Serie A on Sunday.

Simone Zaza struck late in the first half to give the visitors a deserved lead, and Cristian Ansaldi doubled their advantage from the penalty spot after the break.

UEFA Nations League
Lukaku double sends Belgium into Nations League final four
18/11/2020 AT 21:39

A hitherto limp Inter performance was sparked to life by the goal and Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku both scored within five minutes of the spot kick to draw the hosts level.

The Belgian striker then netted a penalty of his own with six minutes remaining, before setting up substitute Lautaro Martinez for a last-minute fourth.

Premier League
Chelsea were 'very close' to signing Van Dijk and Lukaku
17/11/2020 AT 14:42
Serie A
Lukaku strikes as Inter grind out 2-0 win at Genoa
24/10/2020 AT 17:59