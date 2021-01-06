Inter Milan passed up the chance to go top of the Serie A table as goals from two of their former players, Antonio Candreva and Keita Balde, struck to give Sampdoria a shock 2-1 win.

Antonio Conte's side had the chance to leapfrog AC Milan, albeit temporarily at least, with victory in Genoa on Wednesday, but they were stunned to see their eight-game winning run brought to a halt.

Candreva converted from the penalty spot on 23 minutes before Keita guided home a finish to give the hosts a two-goal lead at the interval, and a Stefan De Vrij header was all Inter could muster in response.

Alexis Sanchez had a penalty saved by Emil Audero early on but Inter struggled to threaten in the absence of striker Romelu Lukaku, who was only fit enough to feature for the final half hour and couldn't inspire a comeback.

It meant Conte’s side squandered the chance to go top of the table ahead of AC Milan, who play Juventus later on Wednesday.

Inter remain in second place on 36 points, one behind their city rivals, while Sampdoria are 11th on 20 points.

Commenting on the game to Sky Italia, Conte said: "It was a strange match. Some of our attacking play was excellent, the commitment of the players was excellent but on this occasion luck deserted us."

Borja Mayoral was on target twice as Roma beat Crotone 3-1 to remain third in the table. The loss leaves Crotone rooted to the bottom of Serie A.

Giacomo Raspadori netted in the final 10 minutes to help Sassuolo beat Genoa 2-1 to remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Atalanta ran out 3-0 winners over Parma, while Lazio beat Fiorentina 2-1 - the same scoreline as Benevento saw off Cagliari.

Torino and Hellas Verona drew 1-1, while Bologna shared four goals with Udinese in a 2-2 draw.

With additional reporting from Reuters

