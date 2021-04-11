A rare goal for Matteo Darmian ended Cagliari's stubborn resistance and ensured Inter Milan continue their remorseless drive to the Serie A title.

Just minutes after coming on as substitute, Achraf Hakimi exchanged passes with Romelu Lukaku and drove towards the by-line before driving a ball across goal which the former Manchester United full-back Darmian slid in to turn home.

The goal was harsh on Cagliari's stubborn defence and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario who made a number of stops after coming in for Alessio Cragno who contracted Covid-19 on international duty.

The result leaves Inter 11 points clear at the top of Serie A with just eight games remaining, while Cagliari are five points adrift of safety having played a game more than fourth-bottom Torino.

