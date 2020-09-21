Zlatan Ibrahimovic kicked off the new Serie A season in style as he netted both goals in AC Milan's 2-0 win over Bologna.

The 38-year-old broke the deadlock with a towering header in the 35th minute and added the second with a penalty - the first in Serie A this season - five minutes after the break.

The Swede could have got a hat-trick but, having rounded goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, he sent a left-foot shot wide of the target. Milan, who finished sixth last season, remained unbeaten in all competitions since March 8.

"I’m feeling good, I’m working hard – this is the second competitive game and we’ve won it," said Ibrahimovic. "I could have scored more, if I was 20 I would have had another two. I’m like Benjamin Button, I was born old and I’ll die young.

"We’re not at 100% just yet, we still commit a few errors which usually we wouldn’t make. It was important to win today and start well. The objective is to do better than last year. The young players are doing well – they work hard, they listen, they have discipline and they know you have to suffer, work and to concentrate every day."

One thousand spectators were allowed into the San Siro under Covid-19 regulations and Milan invited local healthcare workers to take those places.

