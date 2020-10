Sassuolo continued their impressive start to the season when a quickfire three goals gave them a 4-3 win over Bologna to pull off a remarkable comeback.

An own goal by Takehiro Tomiyasu settled a see-saw match as Sassuolo scored four for the third game in a row. The Serie A dark horses now have 10 points from four games and sit proudly above teams such as Napoli, Juventus and Inter Milan.

AC Milan lead the table with a maximum 12 points.

Roberto Soriano gave Bologna a ninth minute lead when he finished off a flowing passing move, but Domenico Berardi curled in an equaliser nine minutes later after being allowed too much space on the edge of the area.

Mattias Svanberg put Bologna back in front six minutes before the break from Rodrigo Palacio's through ball, and Riccardo Orsolini dispossessed Manuel Locatelli to score their third on the hour.

Filip Djuricic began the fight back four minutes later, exchanging passes with Francesco Caputo before scoring from a narrow angle.

Then Caputo, who scored on his Italy debut at the age of 33 earlier this month, headed Sassuolo level in the 70th minute after Palacio miskicked an attempted clearance from a corner.

The momentum was now with Sassuolo and they won the match seven minutes later when the hapless Tomiyasu attempted to intercept a cross and turned the ball into his own goal from six metres. Bologna are 16th in the table on three points.

