Jordan Veretout's first-half double set AS Roma on their way to a 3-0 victory over Udinese in Serie A on Sunday and Paulo Fonseca's side moved back above Juventus into third in the standings.

Juventus' defeat at Napoli on Saturday opened the door for Roma to regain third spot, with Veretout's glanced heading after five minutes setting the hosts on their way to a comfortable win.

Veretout netted his second, and ninth Serie A goal of the season, from the penalty spot in the 25th minute after Henrikh Mkhitaryan had been fouled.

Roma cruised through the second half, with Pedro adding a stoppage-time third to put the seal on a win that lifted Fonseca's team on to 43 points, one ahead of champions Juventus. Udinese stayed 13th on 24 points.

"I think we had almost perfect moments offensively," Fonseca said. "What has needed to change is results. With some great players we played some good games this season, like against Juventus last week, but didn't get the points we deserved.

"Today we were more clinical."

Roma’s defeat at Juventus last weekend saw them surrender third spot, but they wasted no time in getting back on track at the Stadio Olimpico as Veretout arrived on cue to head Gianluca Mancini’s cross into the net.

His expertly dispatched penalty ensured Frenchman Veretout has now bettered his best goal return for a league season.

Edin Dzeko, who had fallen out of favour after a recent dispute with Fonseca, got some minutes off the bench in the second half, but it was another substitute, former Chelsea forward Pedro, who curled home the third goal.

