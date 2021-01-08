Juventus said on Friday that Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt has tested positive for Covid-19, the third player from the Serie A champions to do so this week.

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro returned a positive result on Monday, while winger Juan Cuadrado tested positive on Tuesday.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Matthijs De Ligt has emerged positive with Covid 19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement," Juventus said in a statement.

Juventus are fourth in the league standings with 30 points from 15 games. They are due to host Sassuolo on Sunday.

De Ligt was in action as recently as Wednesday, when his side boosted their hopes of retaining the Scudetto with a 3-1 win over table-topping AC Milan.

