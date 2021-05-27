Juventus are set to fire Andrea Pirlo and re-hire former boss Massimiliano Allegri, according to reports.

The 53-year-old, who coached Juve from 2014 to 2019, was expected to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid but has instead opted on a return to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus will sack Andrea Pirlo on Thursday, Fabrizio Romano reports, after an underwhelming first season at the helm saw the Old Lady scrape fourth place and Champions League football on the last day of the season.

Romano adds that Allegri had been in the running to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. However, the 53-year-old grew impatient with Real and has now verbally agreed to re-join Juve.

The deal will be made official in the next 24 hours.

Zidane has left the Bernabeu and Real chief Florentino Perez could now turn his attentions to Antonio Conte, who left Inter Milan by mutual consent on Wednesday.

The former Chelsea boss had one year left on his deal but departs San Siro following a dispute with the club's owners.

It has been reported that Inter needed to lower the wage bill by up to 20 per cent next season because of their finances, which would involve selling several players.

Conte did not agree with the change in approach with Inter set for a title defence and Champions League football next season.

