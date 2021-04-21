Two goals from Alex Sandro and a Matthijs de Ligt header moves Juventus into third in the Serie A table with a 3-1 win over relegation strugglers Parma to bolster the Italian champions’ chances of Champions League qualification.

Atalanta, one point behind, and Napoli – five behind in fifth - both play their game in hand on Thursday night as the race for the European places hots up in Italy.

Juventus chairman and one of the European Super League ringleaders Andrea Agnelli watched from the stands as his side worked extremely hard to beat their financially inferior but highly competitive opponents.

Champions League PSG president Al-Khelaifi replaces Juve's Agnelli as ECA chairman 42 MINUTES AGO

Parma goalkeeper Simone Colombi pulled off three saves in quick succession just before the ten-minute mark. First the 29-year-old parried away a Juan Cuadrado effort from close-range before batting behind a Cristiano Ronaldo strike for a corner. Moments later and Ronaldo followed up by missing a sitter as his stabbed effort from six yards out was clawed away by the resolute Italian.

With Juventus looking bereft of ideas going forward, Parma capitalised by winning a free-kick on the edge of their box which Gaston Brugman expertly looped over the wall and dropped it into the bottom corner, leaving Gianluigi Buffon static.

Leonardo Bonucci headed narrowly wide in the 37th minute as Juventus ramped up the pressure and the hosts eventually got their equaliser two minutes before the break. Sandro fired into the top left corner on the run and on the volley for his first goal of the season.

The Brazilian got his second quickly after the break. Ronaldo laid the ball off to Cuadrado in space on the right before the Colombia international played a neat sidefooted cross which looped into the path of Sandro at the far post who confidently nodded home.

Parma almost equalised when Yordan Osorio’s header from a corner was cleared off the line by Arthur, but Juventus extended their lead in the 67th minute through De Ligt. The Netherlands international rose highest at the near post to confidently nod in a Cuadrado corner.

Parma responded with a flurry of chances late on, but Buffon was able to tip over the best one, a close-range header from substitute Karamoh, over the bar.

More to follow

Champions League Opinion: Agnelli’s tone-deaf reaction shows this is not the end for ‘dirty dozen’ 6 HOURS AGO