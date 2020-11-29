Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not missed by AC Milan during their 2-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday, with Franck Kessie scoring one goal from the spot.
Alessio Romagnoli put Milan ahead in the 17th minute and Kessie added a second from a penalty 11 minutes later following a foul on Alexis Saelemaekers.
Milan, missing their 39-year-old leading scorer Ibrahimovic through injury, were awarded another penalty before halftime but, after a long wait for VAR to confirm the decision, Kessie saw his weak effort palmed away by Bartlomiej Dragowski.
Milan, unbeaten after nine games, have 23 points, five clear of Inter and Sassuolo. Fiorentina were left on eight points after suffering a second straight defeat since the return of Cesare Prandelli for a second stint as coach.
