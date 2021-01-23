Lorenzo Pellegrini grabbed a late winner for Roma as they beat Spezia 4-3 on Saturday.

Borja Mayoral's opener was cancelled out by Roberto Piccoli, but three goals in six second-half minutes from Mayoral, Roma wing-back Rick Karsdorp and Spezia forward Diego Farias set up a frantic finale.

Substitute Daniele Verde thought he had earned a stunning draw in the 90th minute when he pounced on a Chris Smalling error to score. But Pellegrini swept in a winner with seconds left on the clock to avenge Tuesday's 4-2 Coppa Italia defeat.

Roma move above Napoli into third place on 37 points, although Gennaro Gattuso's side are three points behind with two games in hand, while Spezia are 14th with 18 points.

