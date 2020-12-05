Juventus came from behind to record a 2-1 win over Torino in Serie A on Saturday.

Torino stunned the hosts when Nicolas Nkoulou scored from close range following a corner in the ninth minute and could have gone further ahead before halftime.

But, as Juventus wore them down in the second half, substitute Weston McKennie headed the equaliser from a Juan Cuadrado cross in the 78th minute and defender Leonardo Bonucci grabbed the winner with an almost identical goal 11 minutes later.

The win lifted Juventus to second place with 20 points from 10 games, two ahead of Inter Milan, who were at home to Bologna later on Saturday, and Sassuolo, who visit AS Roma on Sunday.

Torino, with only one win this season, are 18th with six points.

