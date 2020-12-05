Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored for Lazio as they ran out 2-1 winners at Spezia on Saturday.

Spezia, forced to play home matches 300-km away in Cesena as their own ground is not yet ready for top flight matches, nearly went ahead in the third minute when Nahuel Estevez's shot was tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Serie A Ronaldo marks return from Covid-19 with match-winning cameo 01/11/2020 AT 16:05

But they were hit on the counter-attack after 15 minutes as Milinkovic-Savic won possession, released Immobile and last season's Serie A top scorer sent his shot between Ivan Provedel's legs.

Simone Bastoni hit the bar for Spezia before Milinkovic-Savic curled home a free kick in the 33rd minute for Lazio's second.

Spezia launched a full-scale offensive after halftime and M'Bala Nzola pulled one back, cutting inside to score with a left-foot shot in the 64th minute.

But, despite incessant pressure, Lazio held out to move into seventh spot, level with champions Juventus, Napoli and AS Roma on 17 points albeit having played a game more.

United poised to sack Solskjaer and target Tuchel - Euro Papers

Serie A Leao scores twice as Milan maintain perfect start 04/10/2020 AT 18:27