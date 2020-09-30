LIVE

Benevento - Internazionale

Serie A - 30 September 2020

Serie A – Follow the Football match between Benevento and Internazionale live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Filippo Inzaghi or Antonio Conte? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Benevento and Internazionale? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Benevento vs Internazionale. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

