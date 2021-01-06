Cagliari - Benevento

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Cagliari and Benevento with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 6 January 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Eusebio Di Francesco or Filippo Inzaghi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Cagliari and Benevento news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cagliari and Benevento. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

