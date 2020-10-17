LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Crotone - Juventus

Serie A - 17 October 2020

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Crotone and Juventus with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 17 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Giovanni Stroppa or Andrea Pirlo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Crotone and Juventus news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

