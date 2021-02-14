Inter Milan showed their ruthlessness on the counter to beat Lazio 3-1 and go top of Serie A at the San Siro.

You got the feeling it may not be Lazio’s night when Wesley Hoedt was controversially adjudged to have fouled Lautaro Martinez in the penalty area.

He escaped with a yellow card after a VAR check, but the penalty stood and was duly rifled home by Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku got his second goal and 22nd of the season just before half-time despite initially being ruled offside, with VAR getting involved again to show he was onside.

Lazio were finally able to make their superior possession count when they pulled a goal back in the 61st minute thanks to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's free-kick. It took a major deflection off Gonzalo Escalante’s hip to wrong-foot Samir Handanovic, who became only the 15th player to play 500 Serie A games.

Inter killed off all hopes of a comeback just minutes later when Lukaku surged past Marco Parolo to lay it off to his strike partner Martinez and give him the simple task of smashing the ball into an empty net.

In a week's time they have a top of the table clash against fierce rivals AC Milan, who are currently second in the league.

While Lazio are only seventh, they are equal on points with Napoli and Atalanta in fifth and sixth as well as being two points away from an all-important Champions League spot.

TALKING POINT - ARE STRIKE PARTNERSHIPS DEAD?

