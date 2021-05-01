Inter Milan moved to within touching distance of the Serie A title with a 2-0 win against Crotone - the result saw the hosts relegated back to Serie B.

In an open game full of chances for both sides, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez both hit the post for the visitors, and Stefano Sensi forced three good saves from home goalkeeper Alex Cordaz.

Crotone came out with intent: anything but a win would have sent them down - and Adam Ounas and prolific target man Simeon Nwankwo tried their best to ruffle Inter's defensive feathers, but came up short as they fell to a fatal defeat.

Christian Eriksen was the man in the spotlight as his strike from range, four minutes after coming on as a substitute, set the league leaders on course to edge closer to winning the Scudetto and displace Juventus from their perch.

Achraf Hakimi ran the length of the pitch in the twilight of the game and killed off Crotone to put added gloss on an already polished performance.

TALKING POINT - SUPER SUB ERIKSEN THE SAVING GRACE

He's been a revelation since his return to the side amid uncertainty over his future, and in the last few weeks, the great Dane has truly stamped his authority on Inter's title charge.

He's popped up with vital goals and assists at important times, and today was no different: coming on in the 66th minute, scoring in the 70th.

The former Tottenham man would replace the wasteful Sensi, who couldn't finish any of the chances presented to him, and he showed his class, converting at the first time of asking, albeit with the help of a slight deflection.

It's been argued that he 'doesn't fit the system' - he 'doesn't have the stamina', and 'doesn't do the defensive side of things' - but with recent performances has he's been putting in, it shows his true quality.

PLAYER RATINGS

Crotone: Cordaz 7, Magallan 6, Golemic 6, Djidji 6, Molina 6, Messias 6, Cigarini 5, Benali 5, Reca 5, Nwankwo 6, Ounas 7, Pereira 5, Henrique 6, Vulic 6, Riviere 6.

Inter: Handanovic 6, Skriniar 6, de Vrij 6, Bastoni 7, Hakimi 7, Barella 6, Brozovic 7, Sensi 7, Darmian 6, Lukaku 6, Martinez 6, Eriksen 7, Sanchez 6, Perisic 7

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARCELO BROZOVIC, INTER

The Croatian international was a pivotal cog in the Inter engine room as he orchestrated from deep, spraying passes left and right, curling cute reverse balls in behind for on-runners, and breaking up play whenever Crotone tried to counter.

His experienced head was a calming element of what could well have been a nervy day for the league leaders, but he led by example to steer his side to within a point of the trophy.

KEY MOMENTS

3': A beautifully disguised reverse ball from Brozovic has Sensi in again, and he tries to round Cordaz, but the goalkeeper recovers well and saves.

23': Lukaku's flick! Off the post! So unlucky.

43': Martinez is in here... and he's hit the post now!

44': Hakimi's cross, nodded away by Magalla, but only as far as Sensi! Great save Cordaz.

69': GOAL! Inter finally have their breakthrough. Lovely build up play; Sanchez and Lukaku link up brilliantly on the edge of the area, laid back to the Dane from the Belgian, and the former Tottenham midfielder makes an instant impact with a deflected effort. That could well have clinched the title for Inter.

90': GOAL! There's two! Hakimi! The full length of the pitch, and he's done it! That's that, game over.

KEY STAT

Inter are one point away from the title. Probably the only stat you might need from this game.

By Oli Gent

