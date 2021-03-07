Two goals from Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne earned them a 3-1 home win over a determined Bologna in Serie A on Sunday.

Insigne got the hosts off to the perfect start as he swept the ball home after eight minutes, before Bologna grew into the match, with Andreas Skov Olsen hitting the post late in the first half.

Rodrigo Palacio had two goals ruled out for the visitors either side of the interval, and Napoli capitalised on those reprieves as substitute Victor Osimhen raced clear before slotting home to double his side's advantage in the 65th minute.

A brilliant strike from Roberto Soriano got the away side back in it eight minutes later, but an even better finish from Insigne in the 76th minute put the game to bed, as the Napoli talisman took his Serie A goal tally to 13 for the season.

The win helps Napoli keep pace with the top four, as they sit in sixth on 47 points, two points below fifth-placed Atalanta, who play Inter Milan on Monday, and three behind AS Roma in fourth. Bologna stay 12th.

Gianluca Mancini's first-half goal was enough to earn AS Roma a 1-0 home win over Genoa on Sunday, with the victory moving Paulo Fonseca's side up to fourth in the Serie A standings.

In a tight contest, Mancini's bullet header from a corner in the 24th minute was enough for Roma to move on to 50 points from 26 games, one point above Atalanta in fifth, and two behind third-placed champions Juventus, who both have a game in hand.

There were plenty of goals in in Serie A, as Fiorentina and Parma played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, bottom side Crotone boosted their confidence with a 4-2 win over fellow strugglers Torino, while Sampdoria and Cagliari drew 2-2.

