Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan won 5-2 at promoted Benevento to make it two wins from two matches in Serie A this season.

The Belgian striker fired the visitors in front after 28 seconds and Inter soon raced away as a Roberto Gagliardini strike and Lukaku’s second put them three up before the half-hour mark.

Serie A Inter hit two late goals to beat Fiorentina 4-3 26/09/2020 AT 21:28

Benevento pulled one back through Gianluca Caprari, but Achraf Hakimi’s first goal for Inter since his move from Real Madrid restored their three-goal cushion before halftime.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez scored with a neat finish after the break before Caprari notched his second to earn Pippo Inzaghi's side a consolation.

Inter are one of four Serie A teams to have picked up maximum points from their opening two games, along with Napoli, Hellas Verona and AC Milan.

Benevento are on three points, thanks to their opening day comeback victory over Sampdoria.

UEFA Nations League Belgium ease to 2-0 Nations League win over Denmark 05/09/2020 AT 20:48