After a scrappy first half, Milan finally broke Sampdoria's resistance when Franck Kessie scored from a penalty, awarded for handball, in the 45th minute.

Substitute Samu Castillejo appeared to make the game safe for Milan when he rifled in the second for Milan in the 77th minute but Albin Ekdal headed one back five minutes later to set up a nerve-wracking finale for the visitors.