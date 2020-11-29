Napoli paid their respects to Diego Maradona on Sunday in symbolic fashion, taking to the field in a new Argentina-inspired blue and white striped kit to honour their legendary former star.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday from a heart attack, aged 60. And emotions were running high ahead of kick-off at the Stadio San Paolo.

The Argentine legend spent seven years in Naples, during which time he led the club to their only two Italian titles, in 1987 and 1990.

And his memory was honoured in fitting fashion in the city he called home on Sunday.

Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli tributes to Diego Armando Maradona during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AS Roma at Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy on 29 November 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

Fittingly it was an Argentine who opened the scoring for Napoli, with Lorenzo Insigne putting the home side a goal up after half an hour.

And further goals from Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens and Matteo Politano earned the home side a 4-0 win over Roma to send them leapfrogging their opponents and up into fifth in Serie A.

