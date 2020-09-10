Napoli president and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday.
De Laurentiis took part in a Serie A assembly on Wednesday alongside officials from other leading Italian clubs.
The charismatic 71-year-old has resurrected Napoli since buying them in 2004 after they had been declared bankrupt and relegated to the third tier of Italian football.
- Looks like English football won’t be getting back to normal just yet – The Warm-Up
- City and Arsenal set to battle for Aouar - Paper Round
They have not finished outside the top 10 of Serie A for more than a decade and have been runners-up four times during that period and third on three occasions. They also won the Coppa Italia last season.
However, he also has a tendency for making incendiary declarations, for falling out with his coaches - such as Maurizio Sarri - and a reputation for interfering in team selection.
Napoli are due to start the new season at Parma on September 20.
Barcelona join race for Hector Bellerin – Euro Papers