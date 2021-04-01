Paulo Dybala has apologised after breaking Covid-19 regulations by reportedly attending a party at the home of Juventus team-mate Weston McKennie.

It has been reported by La Stampa that Dybala, McKennie and Arthur were all at McKennie’s villa in Turin on Wednesday evening along with 10 to 20 other individuals.

Local police were reportedly called due to noise levels and were initially refused entry into the grounds of the property at 11.30pm, but were eventually allowed access. There is currently a curfew in Italy between 10pm to 5am due to Covid-19 guidelines and private parties have been banned.

The trio have been fined by local authorities after the incident and it is expected they will also be sanctioned by Juventus.

Dybala became the first of the three to acknowledge the report when he wrote on Instagram: "I know that at such a difficult time in the world with Covid it would have been better to not make a mistake, but I was wrong to stay out for dinner. It was not a party, but it was a mistake nonetheless and I apologise."

The three players were not selected by their respective nations during the international break.

It remains to be seen whether they will be allowed to play at the weekend when Juventus face rivals Torino in Serie A.

The defending league champions are already set to be without experienced defender Leonardo Bonucci after he tested positive for Covid-19 following international duty with Italy.

Juventus are third in Serie A, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

