Paulo Dybala should leave Juventus, as he is more suited to Barcelona or Real Madrid, his former president at Palermo said.

The 26-year-old has managed just three Serie A starts to date this season under Andrea Pirlo, with Dybala's future at Juve the subject of much speculation in recent months. His current contract at the Allianz Stadium is set to expire in 2022.

A host of top clubs are reportedly interested. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all watching with interest, with former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini insisting it is time for Dybala to seek pastures new.

"I am still convinced that he is the new Messi," Zamparini told Tuttosport. "Dybala, as well as a champion, is a very good guy. And I can't understand why many insiders tend to forget him.

"That Dybala is not a starter in Serie A is a blasphemy. Paulo should have followed my advice three years ago, to move away from Turin.

I told him clearly: 'Paulo, for your own sake, you must leave Juventus'. His football is fantasy [and is best suited to] Spain, at either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

"The advice I give him today is the same: 'Paulo, leave Juventus and go to Real Madrid'. Maybe as early as January. It would be a deal [that is good] for everyone. For him and also for Juventus, who already tried to sell him two summers ago.

"Paulo is a champion and not a deputy. At Juventus, there is Cristiano Ronaldo, a real phenomenon, and Dybala has to go and play [against] Ronaldo in another big team."

