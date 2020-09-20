Andrea Pirlo got his coaching career off to a winning start as his Juventus side beat Sampdoria 3-0 in their opening Serie A game of the season on Sunday.

The Turin side went ahead when Dejan Kulusevski scored on his debut in the 13th minute with only his sixth touch of the ball in a Juventus shirt before defender Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo added two more in the last 15 minutes.

Former Milan and Juventus midfielder Pirlo had no senior coaching experience before he was surprisingly chosen to replace Maurizio Sarri in August, and only got his coaching badge last week.

Juventus are chasing a tenth successive Serie A title.

