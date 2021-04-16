Roma defender Chris Smalling was robbed at gunpoint at his home in Rome, according to reports in Italy.

Smalling's wife, son, mother and another family member were also in the house situated off the ancient Appian Way south of the city, according to the source.

Three men entered the house at around 5 am and forced Smalling to open the safe and hand over three Rolex watches, jewels and around 300 euros in cash, according to news agency ANSA and Rome's main sports daily Corriere dello Sport.

Premier League Man Utd left me in 's*** situation' - Smalling 20/11/2020 AT 19:55

It was not immediately possible to contact the 31-year-old former England defender and Roma were not available to comment.

Smalling sat out Roma's Europa League quarter-final second leg with Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday due to a knee injury. He watched them draw the second leg 1-1 to win 3-2 on aggregate, setting up a semi-final against his old club Manchester United.

'Moment of truth' - Ronaldo could return to Man Utd - Euro Papers

Transfers Roma sign Smalling from Manchester United on permanent deal 05/10/2020 AT 20:15